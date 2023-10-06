83°
Person struck, killed by vehicle on I-12; interstate reopened near Amite River

Thursday, October 05 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Eastbound traffic was shut down on I-12 near the EBR-Livingston parish line Thursday after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car.

Lanes re-opened around 6:30 p.m. after police cleared the scene.

According to state police, the pedestrian was 40-year-old Douglas Dupre of Baton Rouge. He walked into the roadway and entered the path of a 2016 Chevrolet heavy-duty pickup, which struck him in the lane of travel. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown if Dupre was impaired, and the driver of the Chevrolet is not suspected of being impaired.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. just past the O'Neal Lane exit. The eastbound side of the interstate is closed at the crash scene, though traffic was passing on the shoulder.

