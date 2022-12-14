73°
Person shot and killed off Sherwood Forest Boulevard late Wednesday morning

By: Sarah Lawrence
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported shooting off Sherwood Forest Boulevard near North Harrells Ferry Road that left one person dead, according to officials. 

Officials said the shooting happened shortly after 11 a.m. on Boardwalk Drive off Sherwood Forest Boulevard. One person died following the gunfire. 

Officials have not identified the deceased person. 

This is a developing story. 

