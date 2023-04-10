71°
Person robbed at gunpoint while servicing ATM in Gonzales
GONZALES - A maintenance worker was robbed at gunpoint while servicing an ATM in Gonzales on Monday.
According to authorities, the armed robbery happened at the Regions Bank along South Burnside Avenue.
While the worker was servicing the ATM, a male pulled up to the machine, pointed a gun at the worker and demanded money. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash and took off in a red Honda SUV.
No more information was immediately available.
