Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Person killed in Lafayette police officer-involved shooting; LSP detectives investigate

1 hour 15 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, January 24 2022 Jan 24, 2022 January 24, 2022 5:40 AM January 24, 2022 in News
Source: Louisiana State Police
By: News Staff

LAFAYETTE – One person has died after being shot by a Lafayette police officer overnight, according to state police.

The Lafayette Police Department called for the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations to look into the fatal shooting on Sunday around 11 p.m. in the 1600 block of Pinhook Rd. 

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital Sunday night where they were reportedly in stable condition, but state police clarified the victim died from those injuries early Monday morning.

No other injuries have been reported.

The Lafayette Parish Metro Crime Scene Unit is processing the scene for evidence.

This is an active investigation. Check back for updates.

