Person found dead in bushes off Airline Highway may be victim of hit and run, deputies say

5 hours 40 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, December 08 2022 Dec 8, 2022 December 08, 2022 6:29 AM December 08, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A person was found dead in bushes near a residential area off Airline Highway early Thursday morning. 

Officials told WBRZ a body was found in bushes at the intersection of Hanks and Victoria Drives. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it was a "possible traffic fatality."

When WBRZ asked if the death was being investigated as a hit and run, deputies said that could not be determined until an autopsy was performed.

This is a developing story. 

