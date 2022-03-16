Person dies in hospital after I-10 wreck that led to water rescue in Whiskey Bay

GROSSE TETE - A man who was a passenger inside a car that was struck on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge after it got a flat tire has died in the hospital more than a week after the crash. The same wreck sent another man plummeting into Whiskey Bay, leading to a rescue in the waterway.

Louisiana State Police said Wednesday that 61-year-old Charles Loving of Hammond died from injuries he suffered in the March 4 crash.

Police said Loving was a passenger in the vehicle, which was forced to pull over in the left lane of the bridge because of the flat tire. The driver of that vehicle, 33-year-old Melvin Thomas, was inspecting the car when it was struck from behind by another vehicle.

Thomas was launched off the interstate and fell into the water below, where he was rescued by a passing fisherman. Both Thomas and Loving were seriously hurt and airlifted to an area hospital. Police said Loving died in the hospital Tuesday.

No other serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time.