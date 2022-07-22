Perkins overpass rape suspect is no stranger to law enforcement

BATON ROUGE - 30-year-old Raynon Oubre is believed to be the man who hit a woman, dragged her into an alley and forced her to undress before raping her near the Perkins Road overpass on July 10. All of it was caught on camera.

Police documents say he threatened her with a knife, telling her if she didn't stop screaming, he would kill her.

The woman got away after nearby workers saw her purse on the ground and yelled her name.

"I'm so grateful two of my old coworkers were there, and even though they weren't able to get him, chase him away from her. Get him away," Bradlee Bets, a friend of the victim, said.

Hours before the disturbing attack near Perkins Road, Oubre ran away from police at Our Lady of the Lake hospital, according to an arrest warrant.

"He was harassing ladies that were coming into the actual hospital... Then, later that night that is when the attack happened," L'Jean McKneely with BRPD said.

Oubre took off on foot after the sexual assault. By 4:30 the next day, he was booked into the West Feliciana Parish jail.

"Now we know where he is, once he is able to make bond, he will then be brought here to Baton Rouge to face the charges that we have for him here," McKneely said.

Officials believe Oubre stole a vehicle from Southern University hours after the attack and fled to St. Francisville. They say he dumped that car there, but then stole another vehicle — an F-450 from a gas station on Hwy 61. Moments later, he abandoned that vehicle.

Officials in West Feliciana Parish arrested Oubre after they say they saw him walking away from where he ditched the truck.

Oubre is not only wanted on serious charges in Baton Rouge, including rape and kidnapping, but also less serious charges in Harris County, Texas. There, he has a warrant for evading arrest in April. Court records also show Oubre was arrested numerous times in 2021 in Texas.

"A small proportion of criminals who are going to be engaging in repeated criminal activity and even especially in smaller proportions that will escalate like this particular case that you're looking into," Michael Barton, LSU Associate Professor of Sociology, said.

Barton says it's uncommon for criminals to go from petty crimes like theft to serious crimes like rape, but there are several reasons why it does happen.

"If they're not being punished appropriately, if there is no consequence, they're not necessarily afraid of getting caught. They're not thinking of the consequence because they're not really worried about getting caught," Barton said.

Oubre is being held in the West Feliciana jail on a $10,000 bond.