Latest Weather Blog
Pepsi and Peeps partner to create marshmallow soda
Pepsi has joined forces with Peeps to celebrate the beginning of spring with their new creation: Marshmallow Cola.
The new drink will come packaged with three 7.5 oz. cans each colored blue, pink, and yellow. Even though Marshmallow Cola won't hit grocery store shelves this year, the public will have a chance to get a hold of the new drink by entering a contest.
Fans can enter the sweepstakes starting Thursday for an undisclosed limited time.
To enter you have to hashtag "#HangingWithMyPEEPS" on a photo posted to your social media account of you enjoying your favorite springtime activities.
According to People, the drink really does taste like marshmallows—"with a flavor that's vaguely reminiscent of Lucky Charms."
"After what has been a very difficult year, many consumers are looking for new things to smile about," said Todd Kaplan, Pepsi's VP of Marketing. "So, to celebrate the start of springtime, Pepsi collaborated with PEEPS to develop a limited batch of its first-ever marshmallow cola."
It's unknown on how many packs of the drink will be given out. The companies did announce that ten grand prize winners will receive "an epic collector's package of PEPSI x PEEPS."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Prom season makes a long-awaited return
-
Company helping local pharmacies distribute vaccines as Louisiana accelerates rollout
-
Year after COVID shutdown, Baton Rouge family finally embraces inside nursing home
-
Thursday's Health Report
-
La officials prepare for expanded COVID-19 vaccination eligibility
Sports Video
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern
-
Javonte Smart's impact on the Baton Rouge community
-
Baton Rouge CC using gardening gloves as tools for successful season