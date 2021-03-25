Pepsi and Peeps partner to create marshmallow soda

Pepsi has joined forces with Peeps to celebrate the beginning of spring with their new creation: Marshmallow Cola.

The new drink will come packaged with three 7.5 oz. cans each colored blue, pink, and yellow. Even though Marshmallow Cola won't hit grocery store shelves this year, the public will have a chance to get a hold of the new drink by entering a contest.

Fans can enter the sweepstakes starting Thursday for an undisclosed limited time.

To enter you have to hashtag "#HangingWithMyPEEPS" on a photo posted to your social media account of you enjoying your favorite springtime activities.