Pepsi and Peeps partner to create marshmallow soda

6 hours 1 minute 19 seconds ago Thursday, March 25 2021 Mar 25, 2021 March 25, 2021 2:43 PM March 25, 2021 in News
Source: People
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: People

Pepsi has joined forces with Peeps to celebrate the beginning of spring with their new creation: Marshmallow Cola.

The new drink will come packaged with three 7.5 oz. cans each colored blue, pink, and yellow. Even though Marshmallow Cola won't hit grocery store shelves this year, the public will have a chance to get a hold of the new drink by entering a contest.

Fans can enter the sweepstakes starting Thursday for an undisclosed limited time.

To enter you have to hashtag "#HangingWithMyPEEPS" on a photo posted to your social media account of you enjoying your favorite springtime activities. 

According to People, the drink really does taste like marshmallows—"with a flavor that's vaguely reminiscent of Lucky Charms."

"After what has been a very difficult year, many consumers are looking for new things to smile about," said Todd Kaplan, Pepsi's VP of Marketing. "So, to celebrate the start of springtime, Pepsi collaborated with PEEPS to develop a limited batch of its first-ever marshmallow cola."

It's unknown on how many packs of the drink will be given out. The companies did announce that ten grand prize winners will receive "an epic collector's package of PEPSI x PEEPS."

