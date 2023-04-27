73°
People seen breaking door, entering Livingston business may be connected to similar burglary
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Detectives are seeking three people caught on camera breaking into a Livingston Parish business who may be connected to a similar burglary.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, while detectives were investigating a burglary at an ATV Zone in Roseland, a separate law enforcement agency sent them footage of three people breaking into a Livingston Parish business.
TPSO officials believe the burglaries may be connected.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Tangipahoa's anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at (1-800) 554-5245.
