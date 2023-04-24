64°
Deputies looking for suspects after failed burglary at ATV store
ROSELAND - Deputies are searching for three people who broke into a Roseland store and tried to steal a dirt bike.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office shared security video of the three on the showroom floor of ATV Zone in Roseland on Sunday around 3 a.m.
Footage shows the trio struggling to move the dirt bike. Deputies said the burglary failed because of security bars on the door which did not allow enough space for the bike to fit through.
Deputies said the three got into the store by breaking through the front door, leaving shattered glass around the frame.
Anyone with information about the suspects should call (985) 902-2045.
