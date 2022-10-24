People call attention to garbage trucks dropping fluids on neighborhood streets

BATON ROUGE - The streets in Azalea Lakes are spotted with what looks like oil spots. Barry Boudreaux pointed them out in front of his driveway, next door and down the street from his house on Lake Iris Avenue.

"It's either oil or transmission fluid, you can drive all these streets and basically the same thing," Boudreaux said.

The streets have been repaved within the last three years or so. Since he's lived in his house for the past year and a half he has watched those spots grow bigger and darker after the garbage truck passes.

"I would see more and more spots each garbage day and I thought something needs to be done," he said.

He started making calls and sending emails and has correspondence between his councilman, Republic Services, and DEQ. Boudreaux says he's received many assurances that the leak would be repaired or the truck would be pulled from the route. A supervisor from the garbage collection company came out to Boudreaux's house to investigate.

"He couldn't believe it, he said this is oil that has got to be fixed."

Republic Services says the truck was repaired and the street was power washed. However, it's been three months and Boudreaux continues to watch the same truck and the same leak.

This isn't the first time 2 On Your Side has received a call about a garbage truck leaking fluids. People on the Nextdoor app have recently discussed the issue in their neighborhoods, which include Lake Sherwood Acres, Afton Oaks, Carrington Place and Camelot to name a few.

"Other than the eyesore, the environmental aspect, these drains lead to the lake which is directly behind my house."

The mayor's office recently tried to bring a stormwater utility fee before the Metrocouncil. Part of that fee would have gone toward improving water quality.

Republic Services says the truck that collects garbage in Azalea Lakes was taken off of the street two weeks ago for repairs and the leaks from Monday appear to be new. The company says someone will be taking a look at the truck and the street to clean up the leaks. Republic says it may be a hydraulic line that busted, which can easily happen on the route as the trucks are mechanical. It also says all trucks are serviced daily.