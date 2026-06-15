Pennington Biomedical Research Center searching for participants for study on weight-loss drug

BATON ROUGE — The Pennington Biomedical Research Center announced that it is recruiting participants for a clinical trial involving a study on weight loss using GLP-1- based therapy.

The NOVO EXPENDITURE will evaluate how a study drug for weight loss influences metabolism compared to a reduced-calorie diet.

According to the center, clinical trials are a key component of treatment development and medical advances.

The study, which will take place over a year and a half, is open to people between the ages of 18 and 65 years old who have a body mass index of 30 or higher. The process will be split into two components, with participants either receiving the trial drug or being assigned to a weight-loss diet.

"From better heart health to better sleep quality, weight loss is known to improve a wide range of health outcomes, and when applicants qualify for our studies, they are opening the door to greater clarity about their health profile and the potential benefits from investigational treatments,” Dr. Eric Ravussin, LSU Boyd Professor and director of the Human Translational Physiology Laboratory at Pennington Biomedical, said.

Participants will also be required to spend three nights in the inpatient unit at different times throughout the study, including 47 hours in a metabolic chamber.

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