From cook-offs to concerts, the capital area is marking Juneteenth with days of events

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge is gearing up for a series of Juneteenth events that highlight Black history, culture and community.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, marks June 19, 1865, when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas and announced that enslaved people were free. That announcement came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

The day is recognized as a pivotal moment in American history, when thousands of formerly enslaved Texans learned of their freedom and began celebrating what became known as Juneteenth.

While Juneteenth does not mark the formal end of slavery throughout the United States, it has become a symbol of liberation, resilience and the ongoing pursuit of equality.

For generations, African American communities have observed the holiday with gatherings, parades, music, food, educational programs and cultural celebrations that honor both the struggles and achievements of those who came before them.

This year there are numerous opportunities to commemorate the holiday through festivals, live entertainment, educational programs and family-friendly activities. Here is a list of upcoming Juneteenth events in and around the capital city.

June 12

Juneteenth Bowling Fundraiser — All-Star Lanes, 9829 Airline Hwy., Baton Rouge. A bowling fundraiser benefiting Blooming Butterflies Maternity Home and its programs supporting young mothers. Click here to register. 6-9 p.m.

June 13

31st Annual Juneteenth Music Festival — Louisiana Square in downtown Donaldsonville. The annual festival celebrates freedom and culture with live music, food and vendors. 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Gus Young Juneteenth Celebration — Gus Young Park, 4200 Gus Young Ave., Baton Rouge. Free community event featuring activities and entertainment. Noon-4 p.m.

Juneteenth at Albertsons — 4857 Government St., Baton Rouge. Family-friendly celebration featuring local food tastings, live music and activities for children. Noon-4 p.m.

Parkwood Terrace Juneteenth: Believe, Achieve, Succeed Celebration — Baker Municipal Building, Baker. Community gathering featuring entertainment, food and giveaways. 3 p.m.

Grosse Tete Juneteenth Krewe Annual Parade — Community parade featuring music, vendors and recognition of local leaders. 10 a.m.

Whitney Plantation Juneteenth Celebration — Whitney Plantation, 5099 La. 18, Edgard. Admission is free when you register here . Event will feature live music, panel discussions, film screenings, children's activities, local artisans and self-guided tours. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

June 18

Iberville Parish Juneteenth Celebration — Carl F. Grant Civic Center, Plaquemine. Community observance honoring freedom and unity, followed by lunch. Noon-1 p.m.

A Celebration of Juneteenth — Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, Baton Rouge. Community events focused on reflection, culture and engagement. 5:30-7 p.m.

June 19

Juneteenth Lunchtime Lecture on A. Ralph Slaughter Sr. — West Baton Rouge Museum, Port Allen. Free presentation exploring the educator, civil rights advocate and community leader's impact on West Baton Rouge Parish. Noon-1 p.m.

Magnolia Mound Juneteenth Celebration — Magnolia Mound Plantation, Baton Rouge. Program highlighting the history of South Baton Rouge through presentations, discussion and children's activities. 2-4 p.m.

Free Admission Day at the LSU Museum of Art — Shaw Center for the Arts, Baton Rouge. Visitors can explore museum exhibits free of charge in observance of Juneteenth. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

River Road African American Museum Juneteenth Celebration — Donaldsonville. Programming includes an author discussion, book signing, guided tours, live art and oral history activities. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Juneteenth Concert — L'Auberge Casino & Hotel, Baton Rouge. Concert featuring Lil Nathan & The Zydeco Big Timers, Universal Language and The Michael Foster Project. Purchase tickets here 8 p.m.

June 20

Discovery Day: Juneteenth — Capitol Park Museum, Baton Rouge. Special programming includes a scavenger hunt, educational activities and a Juneteenth-themed craft. 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Juneteenth Unity Festival: Project 63, 65, 21... — East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, Baton Rouge. Free festival featuring cultural exhibits, wellness resources, financial literacy programming, entertainment and family activities. RSVP — East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, Baton Rouge. Free festival featuring cultural exhibits, wellness resources, financial literacy programming, entertainment and family activities. RSVP here 3-8 p.m.

"Pit. Pot. Boil." Juneteenth Cook-Off — Smoke Bayou, Baton Rouge. Food competition featuring jambalaya, crawfish, ribs and fried fish categories. Time not provided.

This list is not comprehensive. To submit information about additional Juneteenth events, email news@wbrz.com