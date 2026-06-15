DOC: Elayn Hunt correctional officer fired, arrested for having contraband on prison grounds

ST. GABRIEL — An Elayn Hunt Correctional Center officer has been fired and arrested for having contraband, including a loaded gun, on prison grounds, the Louisiana Department of Corrections said Monday.

Iberville Parish deputies arrested Cadet Juanya Spiller, 30, after a cellphone and drug-laced paper were found on his person during a body scan when he showed up to work, Warden Travis Day said. Spiller also allegedly had a loaded gun in his vehicle.

The DOC said Spiller's arrest on malfeasance in office, taking contraband into a penal institute and distribution of cocaine is the latest in a crackdown on contraband being brought into Elayn Hunt.

"Under Warden Day's leadership, EHC has intensified security measures and accountability efforts to restore integrity and protect the safety of the staff, incarcerated individuals, and the public," the DOC said.

Spiller was hired at EHCC on March 2.