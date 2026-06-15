Geismar man faces decades in prison after being found guilty of beating, sexually assaulting girlfriend

GEISMAR — A Geismar man faces decades in prison after being found guilty of the brutal beating and sexual assault of his girlfriend.

Reggie Holland, 56, was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder, second-degree sexual battery and false imprisonment while armed charges on Friday, 23rd District Attorney Ricky Babin said.

Holland was arrested in February 2024 after deputies responded to a Geismar business in reference to a domestic violence-related incident. According to deputies, Holland and his girlfriend got into an argument before he beat her with a lamp and a wrench, and then sexually assaulted her.

Holland, according to Babin's office, continually beat the woman throughout the night before she was able to escape.

Holland faces decades in state prison, with his sentencing set for Aug. 18.