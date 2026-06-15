Joint tour announced for Cash Money and No Limit Records

BATON ROUGE — BMN Entertainment announced the very first Cash Money Records and No Limit Records Tour on Monday, spanning 17 cities across the country.

The two New Orleans labels played an important part in the independent music movement of the 1990s, redefining what was possible for artists and independent labels.

The tour will feature several well-known New Orleans artists, including Birdman, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, B.G., Master P, Silkk the Shocker, Mia X, Mac, Mercedes, Fiend, Choppa Style, and Mr. Serv-On, with a special guest appearance from Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz.

“The fans have been waiting for a tour like this for a long time," Master P said. "We came from New Orleans and built something the world had never seen before — movements that changed music, hip hop culture, and the business forever.”

Pre-sale for tickets will take place from June 17 at 10 a.m. to June 18 at 11:59 p.m., with tickets officially going on sale on June 19 at 10 a.m.

The tour kicks off on September 11 in Houston at the Toyota Center with a performance scheduled in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center on September 12.

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