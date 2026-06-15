Family asks for help in finding missing 74-year-old with dementia last seen on Florida Street in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — A family is asking for help finding a 74-year-old Baton Rouge resident who has dementia who has been missing since last week.

Lester "Ray" Hatter was last seen on Florida Street on June 10. His family said that, due to his dementia, they are extremely concerned for his safety and well-being.

Also on June 10, before he was seen on Florida Street, he was seen near Fresenius Kidney Care, but the people who saw him thought he was homeless and shooed him away, Hatter's niece Michelle Thomas told WBRZ.

"He may be confused, disoriented and unable to find his way home," family members said in a news release.

Anyone who knows where Hatter is has been asked to contact his brother, Mitch Hatter, at 281-782-0981 or to call law enforcement.