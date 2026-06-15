87°
Latest Weather Blog
Family asks for help in finding missing 74-year-old with dementia last seen on Florida Street in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — A family is asking for help finding a 74-year-old Baton Rouge resident who has dementia who has been missing since last week.
Lester "Ray" Hatter was last seen on Florida Street on June 10. His family said that, due to his dementia, they are extremely concerned for his safety and well-being.
Also on June 10, before he was seen on Florida Street, he was seen near Fresenius Kidney Care, but the people who saw him thought he was homeless and shooed him away, Hatter's niece Michelle Thomas told WBRZ.
"He may be confused, disoriented and unable to find his way home," family members said in a news release.
Anyone who knows where Hatter is has been asked to contact his brother, Mitch Hatter, at 281-782-0981 or to call law enforcement.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former Gonzales mayoral candidate who allegedly shot man in Hammond now faces...
-
Coroner: Juvenile dies after being shot along Boulevard De Province over the...
-
Early Monday morning shooting near corner of Alaska, West Grant streets leaves...
-
94-year-old man among 2 people killed in Sunday night crash along Main...
-
Early Monday morning shooting near corner of Alaska, West Grant streets leaves...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball picks up fifth player from transfer portal
-
Baton Rouge native and Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Emery Jones hosts the...
-
LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green holds first annual football camp
-
Southern hosts Marshall Faulk football camp
-
LSU star shortstop withdrawing from MLB draft, returning to Baton Rouge for...