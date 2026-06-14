Two killed, two injured in wreck along Main Street near I-110

BATON ROUGE - Two people were killed and two were injured in a wreck along Main Street under the Interstate 110 overpass.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened around 4:25 p.m. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two were taken to hospitals in critical condition, officials said.

The names of the deceased have not been released. No details about what caused the crash were immediately available.