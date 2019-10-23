Pennington Biomedical announces new obesity surgery, research center

Dr. Phil Schauer, head of Pennington Center's new bariatric program Image: Twitter

BATON ROUGE - Pennington Biomedical Center announced plans Wednesday for a new bariatric and metabolic surgery center under the direction of one of the most prominent experts in the field.

The new center, which focuses on obesity surgery, treatment and research, is expected to put Louisiana on the map as a "global center for destination health care," according to a news release.

Dr. Phil Schauer, who established the nation’s premier program in obesity surgery in Cleveland, will run the center.

Pennington Biomedical Research Center estimates the project could generate more than $20 million a year in additional funding for obesity research.

The project will also create 55 new direct jobs with an average salary of $125,000 per year, plus benefits, according to the state's office of economic development.

“This project at Pennington Biomedical and Our Lady of the Lake will deliver great value to Louisiana by combining clinical research, advanced surgery and economic development to produce better health for our people," Governor John Bel Edwards said.

Obesity affects more than 1.6 million people in Louisiana.

The new surgery center will be part of the Baton Rouge Health District, which was created in 2016 and encompasses major health care employers spanning Interstate 10 and Perkins Road to the north and south, as well as Bluebonnet Boulevard and Essen Lane on the east and west.