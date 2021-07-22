Pelicans name Willie Green as new head coach

Photo by NOLA.com

NEW ORLEANS – The Pelicans have named Willie Green has the team’s new head coach.

Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin made the announcement Thursday in press release from the team. Green will be the eighth head coach in the franchise’s history.

“I want to thank Mrs. Benson, David Griffin and the entire Pelicans organization for having faith in me to lead this talented group of players moving forward,” Green said. “It’s a blessing and an honor to get this opportunity in a special place like New Orleans. I look forward to getting to work and immerse myself and my family into the local community.”

Green has spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Phoenix Suns. Working with head coach Monty Williams and the rest of the staff, he helped lead the team to their first NBA Finals appearance since 1993. Green was also Phoenix’s head coach for the NBA Summer League in 2019.

Green spent 12 years as a player in the NBA. In 2003 he was selected as the 41st overall pick by Seattle in the NBA Draft. In that time he also played for Philadelphia, New Orleans, Atlanta, the LA Clippers, and Orlando.

“Will has established himself as one of the most respected assistant coaches in the NBA. In large part, this is due to a tireless work ethic and authenticity of character,” Griffin said. “He brings a vast amount of basketball knowledge and experience to our team as both a coach and former player, along with exceptional leadership qualities and an innate ability to connect with players, staff, and fans alike.”

An introductory press conference will be held for Green at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, July 27 at 11:00 a.m.