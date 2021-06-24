90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pedestrian struck by truck, injured near Highland Road

5 hours 44 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, June 24 2021 Jun 24, 2021 June 24, 2021 7:25 AM June 24, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials say one person was struck by a truck and injured early Thursday morning.

According to a representative with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office (EBRSO), the pedestrian was hit in the parking lot of a business called Scott Fence on Highlandia Drive.

The incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. and first responders with St. George Fire were called to the scene of the crash to assist.

As of 7:28 a.m., EBRSO confirms that the injured pedestrian is awake but suffering from multiple lacerations; officials say the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. 

Scott Fence is situated in the 200 block of Highlandia Drive, near Lavo Lane and Highland Road.

Trending News

This article will be updated should authorities provide additional information related to the crash.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days