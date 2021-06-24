Pedestrian struck by truck, injured near Highland Road

BATON ROUGE - Officials say one person was struck by a truck and injured early Thursday morning.

According to a representative with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office (EBRSO), the pedestrian was hit in the parking lot of a business called Scott Fence on Highlandia Drive.

The incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. and first responders with St. George Fire were called to the scene of the crash to assist.

As of 7:28 a.m., EBRSO confirms that the injured pedestrian is awake but suffering from multiple lacerations; officials say the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Scott Fence is situated in the 200 block of Highlandia Drive, near Lavo Lane and Highland Road.

This article will be updated should authorities provide additional information related to the crash.