50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pedestrian killed on U.S. 190 Bridge, eastbound lanes closed after incident

2 hours 35 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, February 13 2025 Feb 13, 2025 February 13, 2025 7:03 PM February 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - State Police is responding to the U.S. 190 Bridge in north Baton Rouge after a pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday evening. 

Trending News

The eastbound lanes were shut down at 6:48 p.m. due to the incident. No information was provided on how the incident happened.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days