Pedestrian hit, killed by city-owned vehicle along North Sherwood Forest Boulevard early Tuesday

BATON ROUGE — A city-parish worker driving a publicly owned vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian along North Sherwood Forest Boulevard early Tuesday. Police said officers were still investigating and that it wasn't immediately clear whether the driver would be charged.

Baton Rouge Police identified the victim as Gerald Estrade, 67.

"The mayor's office can confirm a pedestrian lost his life in an accident involving a city-parish vehicle this morning," a statement from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's office said. It added that Broome and her staff " express our deepest sorrow and extend our thoughts and prayers, both to family and friends of the individual who passed away and to our city-parish colleague, who is obviously profoundly affected by this tragic incident."

The incident occurred about 5:40 a.m. along North Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Red Oak Drive. The scene is about one-third of a mile north of Florida Boulevard.