Pedestrian hit in Denham Springs Friday night

2 hours 57 minutes 45 seconds ago Friday, November 26 2021 Nov 26, 2021 November 26, 2021 8:02 PM November 26, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - One person was hit near the corner of Vincent Road and South Range Avenue around 7:45 p.m. Friday.

State Police said the victim suffered minor injuries.

No more information was immediately available.

