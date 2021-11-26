45°
Pedestrian hit in Denham Springs Friday night
DENHAM SPRINGS - One person was hit near the corner of Vincent Road and South Range Avenue around 7:45 p.m. Friday.
State Police said the victim suffered minor injuries.
No more information was immediately available.
