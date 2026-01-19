41°
Pedestrian hit by vehicle along Greenwell Springs Road on Monday night
BATON ROUGE - A person walking along Greenwell Springs Road was hit by a car and taken to a hospital Monday night.
Emergency officials said the crash happened along Greenwell Springs, just off of Lone Oak Drive, around 6:45 p.m.
The person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the crash.
