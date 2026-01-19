41°
Pedestrian hit by vehicle along Greenwell Springs Road on Monday night

2 hours 29 minutes 13 seconds ago Monday, January 19 2026 Jan 19, 2026 January 19, 2026 7:10 PM January 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person walking along Greenwell Springs Road was hit by a car and taken to a hospital Monday night. 

Emergency officials said the crash happened along Greenwell Springs, just off of Lone Oak Drive, around 6:45 p.m. 

The person was taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the crash. 

