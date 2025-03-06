40°
Pedestrian hit by train in downtown Baton Rouge early Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was hit by a train on River Road early Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. in downtown Baton Rouge. The train stopped following the crash, forcing any cars passing by to take an alternate route if they needed to cross the tracks.
Officials said the crash was a suspected suicide.
