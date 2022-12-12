64°
Pedestrian hit and killed along Plank Road near Airline Highway

2 hours 4 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, December 12 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday evening. 

Authorities said the pedestrian was killed around 6:30 p.m along Plank Road near Airline Highway. 

An eyewitness said they saw someone run red light before hitting the person. 

No more information was immediately available. 

