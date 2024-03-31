Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Tangipahoa Parish Sunday morning

TICKFAW - A pedestrian died after being hit by a car while walking on LA Hwy 442 near Copperhead Road Sunday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

Police say David Lake, 60, of Amite was walking in the westbound lane of LA 442 when a 2015 Nissan Altima stuck him around 2:30 a.m.

Lake sustained severe injuries as a result and was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.