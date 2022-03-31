Pecue Lane work on schedule; interstate ramps to be installed in 2023

BATON ROUGE - A much-needed upgrade to Pecue Lane is well on its way to becoming a reality. Designed to relieve congestion from some of the most heavily-traveled roads in the city, the $60 million project will widen the road and create an exit from I-10.

“It’s gonna help people in Pecue, it’s gonna help Perkins and Siegen and Reiger, and all of that area is getting really congested," said Rodney Mallett with DOTD.

While DOTD says the project is going as scheduled, they're still a long way from the finish line.

“Once the whole thing is finished, you’re going to have two bridges with two lanes each direction with shoulders, so it’s going to be a much better ride," Mallett said.

Phase two of the project began in 2019 with the main objective of clearing and grubbing areas where construction will take place. That portion of the project is on track to be done by this summer.

The next phase will involve building on and off ramps from Pecue Lane to I-10, as well as widening Pecue Lane between Airline Highway and Perkins Road.

Phase three will begin early next year but will take two to three more years before everything is ready.