Peck Drive home sustains severe damage in devastating house fire

BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning, a house fire broke out at a residence in the Siegen/Perkins area, resulting in one person's injury.

In the early morning hours, a crew with the St. George Fire Department was dispatched to a home within the 1700 block of Peck Drive, where they found flames quickly spreading from the carport to the attic.

In a report, firefighters describe their initial step as "an aggressive offensive attack" against the massive blaze, followed by a "defensive attack to gain control over the fire and operate in a safe manner."

After battling the flames for several hours, firefighters managed to wrestle the blaze into submission.

The home was left with severe damage, and officials say one of its residents suffered from hyperventilation during the incident.

At this time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.