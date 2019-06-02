Pat Shingleton: "Brides and A Golf Cool-Down..."

Welcome to June with 20 days until summertime starts.

The society section of The Advocate showcases engagements and weddings and June is popular time to exchange vows.

Long before air conditioning, antiperspirants and perfumes, hot temperatures and high humidity created some bothersome odors. To combat these” smells”, brides would carry a bouquet of flowers and the tradition continues today.

Years ago, roofs on houses were thatched with thick straw and no rafters. Dogs, cats, mice and bugs kept warm in the straw. During a heavy shower, cloudburst or downpour, the animals and insects would fall from the roof. These episodes initiate the saying… “It’s raining cats and dogs.”

My brother Denis is the Captain of the Colonial Golf Classic in Texas. In 2009, a couple of golf enthusiasts decided to jump in the lake at the Tournament in Fort Worth.

Both of these rascals began their “cool down” with a few cold ones and decided to further their desires with a “cool dip.” Years ago, I watched the video of their escapade and recognized somebody extending a hand to get them out of the “drink.”

The assistance from a tournament marshal was none other than my brother Denis. Denis told me that after the lad was handcuffed and directed to a golf cart to exit the premises he shouted, “A ride in the cart! What a tournament, I’ve got ‘shotgun.”