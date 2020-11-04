'Pat's Coats for Kids' annual drive kicks off Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE - Pat's Shingleton's annual 'Pat's Coats for Kids' drive is poised to kick off again this year.

Donations of only $20 can cover the cost of a coat for a needy child and these monetary contributions or donations of gently used coats are being collected in contact-free, COVID-safe conditions Wednesday, Nov. 4 at the Walmart on College Drive, from 5:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Neighbors Federal Credit Union, which has partnered with WBRZ for the past 12 years as a primary sponsor for 'Pat’s Coats for Kids,' will also be accepting donations at all 10 locations across the Greater Baton Area until Nov. 11.

Last year, the campaign collected $130,000 and more than 13,000 coats for children in need at 211 local schools.

Those who wish to support the initiative and cannot do so in person, are welcomed to donate online by clicking here.