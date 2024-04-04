Pastor and wife provide free lunches for children facing food insecurity during spring break

BATON ROUGE - A local couple felt a calling from God to give back to children of the community while public schools are closed for spring break.

Pastor Jed Brumfield and his wife, Sha'Myra Brumfield, have been serving up hot meals at Owen's Grocery and Market on Balis Drive every afternoon for the last four days. Children in food-insecure households typically rely on school lunch, and sometimes have limited options when school is out.

The pastor said he holds the Valley Park area special to his heart because he is from there.

"This is a part of his childhood, so we wanted to of course give [Owen's Grocery] business as well while we're serving the people," Sha'Myra Brumfield said.

On Wednesday, the group gave out 115 meals, and were prepared to serve more than 200 children on Thursday. Part of the reason the order doubled, was for the Big Buddy Program.

"Big Buddy is picking up 65 orders from us today and that will be in addition to the children that will be served today as well," Sha'Myra said.

Upon pickup, a Big Buddy representative presented a signed 'Thank You' card from some of the children the meals would go to. But the Brumfields believe all gratitude should go to the Lord above.

"And it's His vision, not ours. We don't take any of the credit. It's all Him. He gave us the vision and that's what we're doing," Sha'Myra said.

All kids lunches are free. The last day to pick one up is Friday, April 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.