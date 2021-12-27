Passport fees increase by $20 starting Monday

Photo: ABC News

The price of a passport is officially more expensive starting Monday. This change mirrors the rapid inflation Americans have seen throughout the past year, ABC News reports.

The State Department announced via Twitter that the fee for a passport book will increase by $20 starting on Monday, and this fee increase applies to all passports, including renewals.

The department also tweeted that this increased price "is necessary to ensure we continue to produce one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world."

The new fee brings the cost of a first-time adult passport book to $165, comprising of a $130 application fee and a $35 acceptance fee. The price for a minor passport book for those under age 16 is now $135, including a $100 application fee and a $35 acceptance fee.

A detailed breakdown of the new charges is available on the State Department's website.