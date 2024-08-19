Passing driver says he was caught in the cross fire of weekend road-rage shooting on I-10

PRAIRIEVILLE - Detectives are investigating a road rage shooting that happened Sunday afternoon on Interstate 10 westbound that injured a man and struck a car that was driving by.

Chris Agostinelli was driving back to Houston, Texas, from New Orleans with his son and said he must have been close to the incident because his back window was shattered by a stray bullet while he was driving in the same area.

"There's a point of crossing a line, and whenever you're pulling over or approaching someone else you just got to let it go because you never know what the retaliation will be," Agostinelli said.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the victim told investigators he was involved in a road rage incident with an 18-wheeler when the driver shot him.

Agostinelli says he believes his truck was hit by a bullet fired in that attack.

“We're just driving along and next thing we know we hear an explosion sound in the back of my truck, and we didn't know what happened I was just making sure my son was okay and alive, our initial thought was that a gunshot. Was that a bullet that came through? But we weren't really sure," Agostinelli said.

The shooting happened around one in the afternoon near the Ascension Parish and East Baton Rouge Parish line. The Sheriff's Office said the two drivers were going back and forth before pulling over to the side of the road.

The victim told deputies that he was shot in the back when he was walking away.

Agostinelli happened to drive by around that time.

“All the pieces of the puzzle matched up perfectly to that incident," Agostinelli said.

No one was injured in his vehicle, but Agostinelli said things could've turned out differently.

"Where it hit my truck, I was probably about two feet away and the thought went through my mind that if I was just going a few miles slower it could've hit me, or hit my son,” Agostinelli said. "It's scary to think that we could just randomly be driving down public roads on a Sunday afternoon, typically most people are leaving church around that time and we're getting shot at."

The victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.