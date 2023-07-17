Parts of Iberville Parish to have water turned off for 'emergency repair'

IBERVILLE PARISH - Parish officials notified residents of an unexpected water outage Monday morning so crews could address an "emergency repair."

The Iberville Parish Utility Department said crews would be turning off water starting at around 11:30 a.m. for customers on the Intracoastal Water System West, mainly along Highway 75 in Plaquemine from Jack Millers to Highway 404.

The outage will also affect a portion of the Intracoastal Water System East, mainly in the 'back of White Castle," according to the department.

The outage should last approximately one hour. This story will be updated when water is restored.

Officials did not specify the reason for the repair.