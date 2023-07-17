96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Parts of Iberville Parish to have water turned off for 'emergency repair'

5 hours 2 minutes 54 seconds ago Monday, July 17 2023 Jul 17, 2023 July 17, 2023 11:20 AM July 17, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

IBERVILLE PARISH - Parish officials notified residents of an unexpected water outage Monday morning so crews could address an "emergency repair." 

The Iberville Parish Utility Department said crews would be turning off water starting at around 11:30 a.m. for customers on the Intracoastal Water System West, mainly along Highway 75 in Plaquemine from Jack Millers to Highway 404.

The outage will also affect a portion of the Intracoastal Water System East, mainly in the 'back of White Castle," according to the department. 

The outage should last approximately one hour. This story will be updated when water is restored. 

Trending News

Officials did not specify the reason for the repair.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days