LSU baseball defeats Wofford on walk-off homer in first game of NCAA regional

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — LSU baseball walked it off on a Steven Millam home run to defeat Wofford 4-3 in their first game of the Chapel Hill regional.

The Tigers hit four solo home runs in the postseason win.

Gage Jump started on the mound for the Tigers giving up three runs on six hits with nine strikeouts in his 7.1 innings of work.

The Terriers struck first with a two-run second inning after capitalizing off a hard-hit ball to center field that bounced in and out of Mac Bingham's glove when he ran into the wall.

In the 7th inning, the Tigers got on the board with a solo home run from Steven Milam.

Wofford extended their lead in the top of the 8th with a solo shot of their own, but a home run from both Michael Braswell and Jared Jones tied the game in the bottom of the frame.

In the bottom of the 9th, freshman Steven Millam came up big, as he hit a home run to give the Tigers the victory.

LSU will face the winner of today's matchup between North Carolina and Long Island tomorrow at 4 p.m.