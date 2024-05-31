Fire investigators arrest man for arson of home utility room

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for arson after he allegedly set fire to a home on Laurel Street.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to a home on Laurel Street on the morning of May 17. Crews found the home's utility room on fire and estimated the damages to be around $5,000.

Investigators found the fire was intentionally set. After over a week of investigating, officials took Lionel Coleman, 41, into custody for one count of simple arson.