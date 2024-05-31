72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Inmate escaped from West Baton Rouge Parish Jail, refused to leave pond; now in custody

Friday, May 31 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

WEST BATON ROUGE - An inmate from the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail escaped Friday evening, where police recovered him from a pond.

According to Sgt. Landon Groger with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the escapee was found about 30 to 40 minutes after he escaped into a pond near the jail. The inmate refused to come out of the pond, but is now in police custody.

Initially before deputies were able to get custody, they tried to "tire out the inmate a little so [they] can get a game plan to arrest him."

The identity of the inmate is currently unknown.

