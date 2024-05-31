Friday AM Forecast: Tracking more rounds of storms through the weekend

A few more rounds of storms are likely throughout the weekend, some that could be on the stronger side. By next week, conditions continue to trend warmer and drier.

Today & Tonight: Thanks to rain overnight, temperatures around the Capital Area early Friday will start off in the upper 60s. Despite a few showers early Friday, partly sunny skies will help warm the atmosphere into the lower-90's ahead of scattered storms this afternoon. As a strong line of storms moves east across Texas and western Louisiana through the morning and early afternoon hours, the system is expected to gradually lose strength and size, around 50 percent of the Capital Area is expected to see rain today. By the time the system arrives to SE LA, as early as 2pm for western parishes, some of the storms could contain gusty winds greater than 60 mph and pockets of heavy rain. Make sure to stay weather aware throughout the day today.

Tonight, spotty to isolated thunderstorms will likely continue around southern Louisiana. Rain cooled air with result in temperatures falling into the lower-70's by early Saturday morning.

Up Next: Over the weekend, we keep the trend of morning's beginning in the 70's and afternoons heating into the low-90's. We will watch humidity values increase just enough to send afternoon feels-like temperatures into the low 100's. Moisture amounts in the atmosphere will be elevated enough for daytime heating to pop isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm activity each day. As upper-level atmospheric ridging attempts to take over the state next week, temperatures will tick up while rain chances become much slimmer.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic Ocean, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Emma Kate Cowan

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.