Friday PM Forecast: weekend not a washout, but showers and thunderstorms likely

The active pattern will continue into the weekend. A key takeaway should be that while most will receive rain, neither day will be a washout and should have several dry hours.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Unlike last night, a storm line is not expected to race into the region from the west, as of this writing, there was no activity observed on radar in eastern Texas. Though a spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible, it will be much quieter in comparison. Low temperatures will stop in the low 70s. Saturday will start off with some sunshine. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s. It just wont get quite as hot since showers and thunderstorms are expected to flare up during the late morning and early afternoon hours. About 80 percent of the 13 parish, 2 county forecast area will receive rain, so keep the Storm Station Weather App close by for rain and lightning alerts during your outdoor activities.

Up Next: Sunday should start a transition to a less activity pattern but by no means will it stay dry area wide. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will flare up with the daytime warming after a high temperature in the low 90s. Early next week, the atmosphere is expected to turn warmer and drier translating into less rain and high temperatures at the surface. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the low to mid 70s. Feels-like temperatures will also climb in response to slightly more humidity at the surface and could stretch over 100 degrees again. There are signs that another weak front will move into the region toward the end of next week providing the best (albeit still low) rain chance of the five day stretch.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic Ocean, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

