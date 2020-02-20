Parking restrictions begin 6 a.m. Saturday for Spanish Town; You will be towed, police warn

BATON ROUGE - Towing will begin along the Spanish Town route at 6 a.m. Saturday, Baton Rouge Police warned.

"'No Parking' will be enforced on the parade route starting at 6:00am Saturday morning. All vehicles on the parade route after 6:00 a.m. will be towed by Roadrunner Towing Service," police said in the warning released Thursday.

Vehicles will be banned from the route by 10:30 Saturday morning. Baton Rouge Police will block access to cross streets a block away from the parade route so vehicles can’t drive near the crowd.

At the conclusion of the parade, officers will not allow vehicle traffic on the route until the crowd has thinned out.

The parade rolls at noon.

Watch WBRZ newscasts Saturday for coverage.

Click HERE for a live traffic map. Bookmark the page to check before heading to the route Saturday.

********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz