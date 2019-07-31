Park Elementary gets state-of-the-art makeover ahead of new school year

BATON ROUGE - Park Elementary is in the final stages of renovations. After an 18-month-long process, the school is ready to open its doors to students and faculty for the upcoming school year.

Next week, students will walk into a new dance center, art room, and colorful classrooms with sliding doors.

"It's just a really exciting school because it's a 21st century design school, it's the first 21st century design school in East Baton Rouge Parish School's history," said Superintendent Warren Drake.

Renovations came after school officials felt it was time for an upgrade. The previous building that housed Park Elementary was built in 1955. Last year, the school board renewed a one-cent sales tax. From that tax plan, $17 million was generated and used to rebuild the new state of the art school.

"This school was paid for by the people of Baton Rouge," Warren Drake said.

Each grade level will have its own pods equipped with three classrooms, two restrooms, and a place where students can enjoy a lavish space filled with lightweight furniture.

Of course, each classroom will be equipped with computers and smart boards.

"The built-in design of this school is a stem component where we have the arts, we have the science and technology," Warren Drake said.

The multi-level institution is enhanced with bullet-resistant windows, natural lighting, and a mix of soft and warm colors.

"This is also a very safe school, there is only one way in one way out," Warren Drake said.

"We have been unable to contain ourselves for anticipating the outcome and it's better than we could ever anticipate," said Principal Stephanie Tate.

450 students from Pre-K to 5th grade will also have access to a new media center filled with tons of books and reading space, a multipurpose cafeteria room, and outdoor classrooms.

Park Elementary will open its doors on August 8.