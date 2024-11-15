Parishes working together to address waterway troubles

ST. GABRIEL - Parishes are working together to get waterways cleaned up to improve drainage in the region. The latest endeavor is between Iberville and East Baton Rouge Parishes to clean up the portion of Bayou Manchac from the Alligator Bayou Floodgate to Nicholson Drive.

Parish President Chris Daigle is ready to get started.

"It's making sure we're cleaning the debris, the loose limbs and trees that are in our waterways to make sure that we're increasing the water flow in cases of high rainfall," said Daigle.

The project has been discussed for years. This portion of Bayou Manchac hasn't been properly cleaned in 40 years, since a Louisiana Statute prevented the work. Bayou Manchac is considered a scenic and historic river that restructs certain activities such as channel maintenance, dredging, and clearing. A few years ago, the Louisiana Legislature temporarily lifted the scenic and historic river designation to allow governments to perform necessary maintenance.

"It's going to increase our drainage flow which is important for all of our residents in Iberville Parish and also the residents in East Baton Rouge as well," said Daigle.

Iberville and East Baton Rouge will be contributing $280,000 each for the project. EBR Transportation and Drainage Director Fred Raiford says he's looking forward to getting the work started.

"I think it'll be a big benefit for everybody up west of Bayou Fountain," said Raiford. "Anytime we can get water moving more direct to where it needs to be it's a big benefit to people to reduce the risk of flooding."

Raiford says the project will take them as far west as they can go with the funds that they have.

Raiford also works together with John Clark Iberville Parish's Director of Environmental and Economic Development while they serve on the Amite River Basin Commission. Clark has been with Iberville Parish for a long time and is excited to remove the excess storm debris that's been accumulating for at least 40 years.

"But we're going to do it in such a way where we don't change the natural integrity of the stream," said Clark.

The two parishes along with Ascension Parish are working together to realign Ward Creek and restore Bayou Manchac. It's a $30 million grant through the Louisiana Watershed Initiative Program.

"All of that water coming from 75% of metro Baton Rouge is now shooting straight at Ascension and Iberville Parishes, causing a problem," said Clark.

He describes it as a traffic jam. The project will reconfigure the mouth of Ward Creek so the water flows downstream. Parish leaders say with the help of sonar, they have identified high spots in Bayou Manchac that are being removed.