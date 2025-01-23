Parish, state officials urging drivers to stay off roads as freezing temps persist

DONALDSONVILLE — With temperatures once again dipping below freezing, icy roads are creating hazardous conditions across South Louisiana. Officials are urging residents to stay off the roads as they prepare for more freezing weather in the days ahead.

When the snow melts and the fun stops, another threat takes its place — black ice, a nearly invisible hazard that can catch drivers off guard.

“That’s why our schools are going to remain closed, that’s why our government offices and a lot of businesses are going to remain closed because it is a challenge traveling today,” Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said.

The sheriff’s office reported working at least five crashes during the first day of snow. Thankfully, no crashes were reported that night.

“[Residents] have been heeding our warnings, they have been taking this very seriously, and that helps first responders. So thank you for helping first responders do their jobs,” Webre added.

With more freezing temperatures expected in the coming nights, law enforcement remains vigilant in preventing accidents. A parish-wide curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. will continue in Ascension.

Drivers on I-10 will also need to detour for the time being. State police say the interstate remains too dangerous, and I-10 will be closed from Highland Road to Lafayette until further notice.

Snowplows, brought in from Arkansas, are working to clear roads, while the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) focuses on priority routes like US 190 and Airline Highway.

“We’ve been working 24 hours on 12-hour shifts salting, plowing, brining, pre-treating. So now we’re at the situation where it’s very weather-dependent," Rodney Mallett with DOTD said.

For now, there is no clear timeline for when I-10 will reopen.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reminds residents that if you have a non-life-threatening emergency, you can reach them at (225) 621-8300.