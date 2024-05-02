Parents facing charges following junior high girls' fight in Watson

WATSON - The mom of a middle school girl from Watson is taking legal action after her daughter was involved in a fight that happened right outside their home.

Elissa Boudreaux says her 8th grade daughter has been in a feud with another 8th grader who attends Live Oak Junior High for a while, but until Saturday night it had only been words exchanged.

Boudreaux says the other girl's parents, Jen and Joshua Vaughan, have previously spoken to her about the middle-school drama, but she never expected it to come to this.

"How can a grown person watch two children fight like a dog," Boudreaux asked.

Boudreaux says a few days before the fight, Jen Vaughan left a pair of boxing gloves on their front lawn.

"I thought it was all over with, but when she left the day that she had the boxing gloves she told my daughter it wasn't over and she was gonna get what she deserved," Boudreaux said.

Saturday evening while Elissa was away, the Vaughans allegedly showed up at the Boudreaux's home where they told the teenager to come outside and fight their daughter or else they would call the cops. The Vaughans reportedly made the children fight each other for three rounds, with no shoes or socks on, in the front yard.

The fight video shows that neighbors tried to stop the fight, but they were stopped by Joshua Vaughan. Boudreaux's daughter was left with a broken wrist and a dislocated shoulder.

"My hope is that the kids realize how big this has gotten, and let it go. I've talked to my daughter and I mean what I say when I tell her no more because I've lived this life. I'm a 24-year survivor of domestic violence. I don't like violence and I don't like police coming to my door. That's a big no-no," Boudreaux said.

The Vaughans were both issued a summons for a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Both teenagers are facing misdemeanor charges for fighting.

WBRZ reached out to the Vaughans for a comment but did not receive an answer.