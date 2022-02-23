Parents charged with murder in 8-month-old's beating death

BATON ROUGE - Two parents are facing murder charges for the death of their 8-month-old son, one of them accused of repeatedly beating the infant and another who admitted she let the abuse go unchecked.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of La'Dre Doucette, 28, and Mary Williams, 30, on charges of first-degree murder Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said deputies were first called to the couple's Oakside Drive home on Monday after the 8-month-old became unresponsive. The child was taken to a hospital that day and pronounced dead by medical staff.

Deputies said the couple abruptly left their house hours after the child's death and were later arrested at another address in Baton Rouge.

An autopsy performed Tuesday revealed the infant had trauma to his spine, torso and the back of his head. He also had fractured ribs, punctured lungs and damage to other major organs.

Arrest records said Williams admitted that Doucette, the boy's father, had punched or struck their son on at least eight different occasions because the child wouldn't stop crying. She told investigators she did nothing to stop the abuse because she was afraid of Doucette, according to the arrest documents.