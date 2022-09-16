Parents, 3-year-old son killed in fiery crash on I-110 Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE – Police are investigating a crash that left two parents and their 3-year-old son dead on I-110 early Tuesday morning.

The victims were identified as Christopher Fisher, 48, and his 3-year-old son, Christopher Fisher III. The boy's mother, Laterrica Williams, died in the hospital Tuesday evening.

The crash happened about 6 a.m. Tuesday on I-110 South near Chippewa Street, shutting down the roadway for hours as authorities began to investigate the crash, which was first reported as a vehicle fire.

Police said the family's pick-up truck was trying to change lanes when it collided with another vehicle on the interstate, causing it to lose control, strike a concrete barrier and flip over.

The other vehicle involved in the crash left the scene before police arrived.

The interstate has since reopened at the crash scene.