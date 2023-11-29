Parent accused of attacking child at school arrested

BATON ROUGE - A woman accused of assaulting a student at a local school has been arrested.

Police took Laquisha Sensley into custody on Tuesday. She faces several charges, including cruelty to juveniles.

An arrest warrant shows that Sensley, 31, is accused of attacking a 15-year-old student at Northeast High School on Nov. 2. According to that document:

(The victim) was walking to the gym with other juveniles. While walking, the Accused and her juvenile daughter got out of their vehicle... (and) the accused and her daughter then began punching the Victim with closed fists.

The incident allegedly followed a social media tiff involving the two youths.

Both girls sustained bruising to the face.